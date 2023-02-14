Share:

KARACHI - Se­nior Superintendent of Po­lice (SSP) City Arif Aziz on Monday visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and reviewed the security ar­rangements. The SSP met the PSX officials, where he was briefed about the secu­rity and other arrangements at the Stock Exchange, said a spokesperson of the District City Police Karachi. He as­sured the officials concerned to immediately resolve their problems regarding security arrangements. Aziz directed the SDP Kharadar and SHO Methadar to provide more foolproof security. He also checked the CCTV cameras installed in the Stock Ex­change and issued necessary instructions on the spot.