HYDERABAD - A sixth grade student of a pri­vate school allegedly commit­ted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school building moments before the school’s closing time. The in­cident happened in a school near Sehrish Nagar area in the limits of Qasimabad police station here on Monday. The police said they had obtained CCTV footage in which the 12 or 13 years old girl could be seen climbing up the wall of the corridor of the classrooms and later jumping down. He added that a person, who was said to be an employee of the school, could be seen approaching her apparently to try to stop her from com­mitting suicide. The SSP Hy­derabad Ajmad Shaikh had formed a 4-member com­mittee headed by ASP Alina Rajpar to probe the incident. DSP Qasimabad, SHO Qasi­mabad and In Charge Naseem Nagar check post are mem­bers of the committee. The police said it was not known what was the reason for the alleged suicide. Meanwhile, the school management an­nounced a 3-day closure ow­ing to the death of the student on February 14 to 16. The body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for med­ico legal formalities. The de­ceased girl’s family belonged to the Sanghar district where the dead body was shifted for burial. Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah while taking no­tice of a girl student falling from the second floor of a pri­vate school who lost her life, ordered an inquiry into the matter. An Inquiry Committee had been formed on the direc­tives of the Sindh Education Minister. Additional Director Private Institutions consti­tuted the inquiry committee. The members of the commit­tee would present a report to the Minister after visiting the site of the incident. The Min­ister also expressed his disap­pointment with the death of the girl student.