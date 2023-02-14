Share:

Peace of mind is not the name of a place other than you, it is the name of being happy within. A pro­digious quote by impressive perso­na, renowned spiritual leader, Sufi intellectual, writer and poet Haz­rat Wasif A Wasif whose 31st Urs will be held from 14 to 16 Febru­ary at his mausoleum, Miani Sahib Bahawalpur Road, Lahore.

Every mystic epitomises the highest drive of humanity, the ob­jective to enable each and every human being to eradicate moral flaws and bequeath them with the attributes or moral traits of the Lord and His Messenger Prophet PBUH, thereby enabling them to attain sanctuary and safety. The mystic follows the Blessed Proph­et (PBUH) in every manner, both outwardly and inwardly in their communities for hands-on guid­ance. He represents the essence and spiritual aspect of Islam. It is an eminent fact that humans pri­marily have two existential dimen­sions: the body and the soul. Each of these has natural requests and inclinations. Islam does not deny these, as they come from birth and creation. However, as per Islamic principles, mysticism aims to im­prove positive inclinations, while reducing negative inclinations and temptations to the smallest de­gree possible and directing them toward a positive end. Now, the question has arisen: what are pos­itive and negative inclinations? Thus to answer this, our mystics are there and they done it so as­tutely in the following sentence:

“Need of a material is your neg­ative inclination whereas forgive­ness, gratitude, generosity, love and affection are the positive ones”. If a man ignores his spir­itual dimension and designs his whole life merely in accordance with his bodily needs and expecta­tions, he cannot reach tranquillity, thus he requires to do something to meet the irrepressible needs of his spiritual existence.

A mystic simplifies the path as per the scenario to provide a bal­anced schedule between the ma­terial and immaterial upon crite­ria laid down by religion. When a human gets used to looking at ev­erything from a materialistic per­spective, he fails to see the very immaterial reality behind materi­al existence. However, in its orig­inal, uncorrupted form, human perception is attracted to spiritual secrets, abstract realities, and ma­terial and concrete beings.

The central point is then wheth­er or not a man satisfies the needs of his soul, as eagerly as he would satisfy his bodily needs. The main reason underlying this predica­ment is the fact that they have lost the connection between the Di­vine origin and their heart. Con­sequently, such an understand­ing of religion remains empty and bone-dry. Therefore, as far as mystics are concerned, his teach­ing leads humans toward the spir­it and soul. It opens a suitable way to personal capacity for spiritual satisfaction. Ironically, it is not er­roneous to say that a mystic plays a significant religious role in a community by his spiritual teach­ing at par and articulating how every act of worship is to be of­fered in a refined way.

ASFAN TARIQ,

Lahore