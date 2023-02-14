Peace of mind is not the name of a place other than you, it is the name of being happy within. A prodigious quote by impressive persona, renowned spiritual leader, Sufi intellectual, writer and poet Hazrat Wasif A Wasif whose 31st Urs will be held from 14 to 16 February at his mausoleum, Miani Sahib Bahawalpur Road, Lahore.
Every mystic epitomises the highest drive of humanity, the objective to enable each and every human being to eradicate moral flaws and bequeath them with the attributes or moral traits of the Lord and His Messenger Prophet PBUH, thereby enabling them to attain sanctuary and safety. The mystic follows the Blessed Prophet (PBUH) in every manner, both outwardly and inwardly in their communities for hands-on guidance. He represents the essence and spiritual aspect of Islam. It is an eminent fact that humans primarily have two existential dimensions: the body and the soul. Each of these has natural requests and inclinations. Islam does not deny these, as they come from birth and creation. However, as per Islamic principles, mysticism aims to improve positive inclinations, while reducing negative inclinations and temptations to the smallest degree possible and directing them toward a positive end. Now, the question has arisen: what are positive and negative inclinations? Thus to answer this, our mystics are there and they done it so astutely in the following sentence:
“Need of a material is your negative inclination whereas forgiveness, gratitude, generosity, love and affection are the positive ones”. If a man ignores his spiritual dimension and designs his whole life merely in accordance with his bodily needs and expectations, he cannot reach tranquillity, thus he requires to do something to meet the irrepressible needs of his spiritual existence.
A mystic simplifies the path as per the scenario to provide a balanced schedule between the material and immaterial upon criteria laid down by religion. When a human gets used to looking at everything from a materialistic perspective, he fails to see the very immaterial reality behind material existence. However, in its original, uncorrupted form, human perception is attracted to spiritual secrets, abstract realities, and material and concrete beings.
The central point is then whether or not a man satisfies the needs of his soul, as eagerly as he would satisfy his bodily needs. The main reason underlying this predicament is the fact that they have lost the connection between the Divine origin and their heart. Consequently, such an understanding of religion remains empty and bone-dry. Therefore, as far as mystics are concerned, his teaching leads humans toward the spirit and soul. It opens a suitable way to personal capacity for spiritual satisfaction. Ironically, it is not erroneous to say that a mystic plays a significant religious role in a community by his spiritual teaching at par and articulating how every act of worship is to be offered in a refined way.
ASFAN TARIQ,
Lahore