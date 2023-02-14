Share:

LAHORE - The Three-Day long 31st Annual Urs of spiritual scholar, writer and Sufi thinker Wasif Ali Wasif will start on February 14 at Miani Sahib in La­hore. According to the program, the Urs will begin with the laying of the floral wreath at his grave after the Asr prayer. Veteran politician Sar­dar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak will perform the ritual along with the devotees. Asif Ali Santo and his companions will perform Qawwali at night. On the second day (Febru-ary 15), a seminar will be held in Al-Hamra in which speakers will express their views on the life, philosophy and teachings of Wasif Ali Wasif. A Mehfil-e-Naat will be held at night at his grave by famous Naat Kha­wan who will of-fer their love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). On third day (Febru-ary 16), a session will be arranged about the an­swers to the questions asked in the life of Wasif Ali Wasif at his Mazar and the last session will be chaired by Kh. Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja.