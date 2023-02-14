LAHORE - The Three-Day long 31st Annual Urs of spiritual scholar, writer and Sufi thinker Wasif Ali Wasif will start on February 14 at Miani Sahib in Lahore. According to the program, the Urs will begin with the laying of the floral wreath at his grave after the Asr prayer. Veteran politician Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak will perform the ritual along with the devotees. Asif Ali Santo and his companions will perform Qawwali at night. On the second day (Febru-ary 15), a seminar will be held in Al-Hamra in which speakers will express their views on the life, philosophy and teachings of Wasif Ali Wasif. A Mehfil-e-Naat will be held at night at his grave by famous Naat Khawan who will of-fer their love and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). On third day (Febru-ary 16), a session will be arranged about the answers to the questions asked in the life of Wasif Ali Wasif at his Mazar and the last session will be chaired by Kh. Moinuddin Mehboob Koreja.
