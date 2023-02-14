Share:

The traffic police has announced a diversion plan for the Karachi leg of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

The matches of the tournament will be played at the National Bank Cricket Arena from Feb 14 to 26, with the city hosting the first game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi today (Tuesday).

The police, in a press release, said a special plan had been devised for smooth flow of traffic and parking in order to facilitate the cricket fans.

Media persons coming from Karsaz will be able to approach parking point at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground on Sir Shah Suleman Road via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, Stadium flyover. However, the media persons coming from Millennium Mall will reach the parking stand via Pir Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi Road and Stadium flyover while media officials coming from New Town will approach Sir Suleman Shah Road to reach parking point by taking left turn from Aga Khan Hospital on the Sabghatullah Shah Rashdi Road.

For public, parking points have been set up at Dalmia near Gharib Nawaz Football Ground. The police said cricket fans would be required to show their ticket and CNIC to park their vehicles, adding that shuttle service had also been arranged to take the spectators to stadium.

Meanwhile, commuters will not be allowed to use Stadium Road from Liaquatabad No 10, Hassan Square Bridge during the match hours.

Similarly, no traffic will be allowed to move towards the stadium from University Road’s Expo Centre turning, while traffic from Stadium Road to Hassan Square will continue as per routine. Entry of all types of heavy traffic has been banned from the stadium signal to Hassan Square. Public has been asked to cooperate with the security officials during the matches of the PSL 8.