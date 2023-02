Share:

KARACHI - The government of Sindh, Servic­es, General Administration & Coordination Department has notified the following transfers and postings: The services of Babar Saleh, an Officer of PMS (BS-17), Sec­tion Officer, Finance Depart­ment is transferred and post­ed with immediate effect and until further orders as Assis­tant Commissioner Jamshed Quarters, District East, Kara­chi vice Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, an Officer PAS (pro­moted to BS-18).