Mohmand     -    Dozens of residents staged a protest against the prolonged  power outage in Ghalanai, blocking the main  Peshawar-Bajaur highway for four hours in front of  the grid station for all modes of transportation.

Protesting tribesmen, mostly youth led by elders,  came out on the Peshawar-Bajaur highway, in front  of the grid station, to protest the hours-long power  outage across the tribal district. The infuriated youth  also raised full-throated slogans of locking the grid  station until the power supply is restored.

The protestors complained that the duration of  electricity load-shedding in most areas of the district  had exceeded 22 hours and that in remote areas, people  had become unfamiliar with the use of electricity  due to the hours-long outages. They also stated that,  Tribals block road to protest against power outage  despite WAPDA officials claiming to have spent Rs 21  billion on improving the electricity system in tribal  districts over the last six months, they were still experiencing  22 hours of load shedding.

After holding negotiations with the protestors and  signing a written agreement, the road was opened for  vehicular traffic. TESCO officials assured the protestors  that they would provide a four-hour power supply  to all civilian consumers’ feeders.

The tribal elders reached an agreement with AC Upper  Mohmand Sajad Hussain, Superintendent of Wapda  Hamid Khan, Tehsildar Wasif Khan, DSP Ayaz, and  others on behalf of the administration. According to  the agreement, if there is a shortfall in the four-hour  electricity supply on feeders, maintenance should  cover the rest of the supply lines to ensure a double  supply from Lakaro one feeder. If the parties do not  comply with the agreement within three days, they  will be held liable.