Mohmand - Dozens of residents staged a protest against the prolonged power outage in Ghalanai, blocking the main Peshawar-Bajaur highway for four hours in front of the grid station for all modes of transportation.

Protesting tribesmen, mostly youth led by elders, came out on the Peshawar-Bajaur highway, in front of the grid station, to protest the hours-long power outage across the tribal district. The infuriated youth also raised full-throated slogans of locking the grid station until the power supply is restored.

The protestors complained that the duration of electricity load-shedding in most areas of the district had exceeded 22 hours and that in remote areas, people had become unfamiliar with the use of electricity due to the hours-long outages. They also stated that, Tribals block road to protest against power outage despite WAPDA officials claiming to have spent Rs 21 billion on improving the electricity system in tribal districts over the last six months, they were still experiencing 22 hours of load shedding.

After holding negotiations with the protestors and signing a written agreement, the road was opened for vehicular traffic. TESCO officials assured the protestors that they would provide a four-hour power supply to all civilian consumers’ feeders.

The tribal elders reached an agreement with AC Upper Mohmand Sajad Hussain, Superintendent of Wapda Hamid Khan, Tehsildar Wasif Khan, DSP Ayaz, and others on behalf of the administration. According to the agreement, if there is a shortfall in the four-hour electricity supply on feeders, maintenance should cover the rest of the supply lines to ensure a double supply from Lakaro one feeder. If the parties do not comply with the agreement within three days, they will be held liable.