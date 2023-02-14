Share:

WASHINGTON - A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border. President Joe Biden ordered an F-16 fighter to shoot down the latest object “out of abundance of caution,” a senior administration official said. This new device -- described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it -- was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but it could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) over Michigan, the official said.

“We have no indication that it has surveillance capabilities but nor can we rule that out,” the official said on condition of anonymity. Reflecting the heightened state of alert, US authorities briefly closed the airspace over Lake Michigan Sunday, before the latest object was shot down further towards the Canadian border. The US aerospace command NORAD tracked the new object visually and with radar, and it was downed over the lake “to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery”.