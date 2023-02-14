Share:

LAHORE - Usman Club and Civil Tigers won the opening day matches of the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup Boys Tournament played at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. In the first match, Usman Basketball Club of Central District defeated Omega Club of Malir District by 73-56 points.

From the winning club, Mubariz Ahmed scored 27 points with the help of 7 three-pointers, while Mohsin Ali scored 22 points and Hamza Khawaja 18. In the second match, Civil Tigers were given a walk-over against Mumba Squad. Later, two more matches were decided. In the first match, Bahria Club defeated Civil Tigers by 66-42 points while in the second match, Arambagh Club defeated Peterson Stars Club by 48-29 points.

The day’s matches were inaugurated by ADC South Tabriz Murree while President of Karachi Basketball Association Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Karachi PSO Ahmar Pasha and other personalities were also present on the occasion. Mohsin Gujar scored 28 points in the first match while Aun Akram scored 18 points and Hamad Wasim scored 12 points, while Andre Turner scored 12 points, M Muaz struck 10 points and Saleem Sameer 10 points from the losing side.

In the second match, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 19 points for Arambagh while Ali scored 13 and Saad Salahuddin 12 points. For the losing team, Ahad Ali scored 10 points while Hassan and Ahmer struck 6 points each.