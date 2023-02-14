Share:

SUKKUR - The speakers in an event in con­nection with World Radio Day on Monday lauded the vital role being played by Radio Pakistan in promoting development ac­tivities at the regional and na­tional levels. Station Director, Radio Pakistan Khairpur, Syed Akbar Ali Shah said Radio is still the most dynamic, reactive and engaging medium, adapt­ing to 21st-century changes and offering new ways to in­teract and participate. Where social media and audience frag­mentation can put us in media bubbles of like-minded people, Radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together and foster positive dialogue for change. He further said the objective of the day is to raise awareness among the general public about the importance of radio for the promotion of vari­ous activities. Senior Produc­er, Kaleemullah Shaikh, Ilyas Lashari and others said Radio also helps to create a sense of community through the dis­semination of information.