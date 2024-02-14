113th birth anniversary of Faiz Ahmed Faiz observed

ISLAMABAD - The 113th birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was observed on Tuesday. Ac­cording to Radio Pakistan, he was born on this day in Sialkot in 1911. His collections of work include Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-Saba, Zindaan Naama and Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran. Faiz Ahmed Faiz was awarded Pakistan`s highest civil award Nishan-e-Im­tiaz in 1990 in recognition of his services for literature. The leg­endary poet also received many awards, including, Nigar, Lenin Peace Prize, Peace Prize of Paki­stan’s Human Rights Commis­sion and Avicenna Prize.