16-member Karachi basketball team named for Sindh Games

LAHORE - KBBA President Ghulam Muham­mad Khan, in consultation with the selection committee, has an­nounced the 16-member basket­ball team for the Sindh Games, Hy­derabad. The announcement was made after two days trials held at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Ar­ambagh, Karachi. Around 84 play­ers participated in the trials. The selected players have been advised to report to team Manager Muham­mad Yaqoob to participate in the sixth Sindh Games. Talha Amjad of Nishter Club will lead the squad while Anas Azhar of Omega Club will be his deputy. The players in­clude Taimur Zaheer, Athar Rana, Hamza Khawaja, M Zaid Ashraf, S Rahim, Abdullah Imam, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Hassan Ali, Abdullah Ha­roon, Ali Bhaghat, Abdullah Khan, M Daniyal Khan Marwat, Feroze Ali and Abdul Samad Javed. It may be mentioned here that three of the selected players include the upcom­ing talented juniors including Dani­yal Khan Marwat, who is captain of Habib Public School U-15 team; tal­ented teens Hassan Ali, Muhammad Zaid Ashraf and Abdul Samad Javed. The squad is a good combination of senior and junior talented boys.