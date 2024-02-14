16-member Karachi basketball team named for Sindh Games

LAHORE - KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, in consultation with the selection committee, has announced the 16-member basketball team for the Sindh Games, Hyderabad. The announcement was made after two days trials held at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. Around 84 players participated in the trials. The selected players have been advised to report to team Manager Muhammad Yaqoob to participate in the sixth Sindh Games. Talha Amjad of Nishter Club will lead the squad while Anas Azhar of Omega Club will be his deputy. The players include Taimur Zaheer, Athar Rana, Hamza Khawaja, M Zaid Ashraf, S Rahim, Abdullah Imam, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Hassan Ali, Abdullah Haroon, Ali Bhaghat, Abdullah Khan, M Daniyal Khan Marwat, Feroze Ali and Abdul Samad Javed. It may be mentioned here that three of the selected players include the upcoming talented juniors including Daniyal Khan Marwat, who is captain of Habib Public School U-15 team; talented teens Hassan Ali, Muhammad Zaid Ashraf and Abdul Samad Javed. The squad is a good combination of senior and junior talented boys.