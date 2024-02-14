2265 kites confiscated, 13 kite sellers held

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 13 kite sell­ers and confiscated 2265 kites and 63 strings from their possession here on Tuesday. According to po­lice spokesman,Taxila po­lice seized 1430 kites with 10 strings from 04 kite sellers Saqib, Adil, Ya­qoob and Abid. Similar­ly, Race Course police held 170 kites from 04 kite sell­ers Tariq, Dawood, Abdul Rifah and Hamith ur Rah­man. While, Civil Lines po­lice nabbed Ahmed Ali and recovered 400 kites with 42 strings from his posses­sion. Following operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 80 kites with 02 strings from Bilal. Dhamyal police recovered 160 kites with 02 strings from Zain. We­stridge police recovered 25 kites from Obaidullah and Jabbar Khan.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further inves­tigation was in progress. SSP Operations Hafiz Kam­ran Asghar appreciated the performance of police said that kite flying is a deadly sport, the accused involved in kite flying and kite sell­ing cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.