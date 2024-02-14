Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Abdul Aleem Khan discusses political situation with Tareen

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan visited the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen on Tuesday. Abdul Aleem Khan, along with Auon Chaudhary called on Jahangir Khan Tareen. In this meeting they discussed different matters of mutual interest while present national and political situation also came under discussion. Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his best wishes for success of Jahangir Khan Tareen, in future. Jahangir Khan Tareen expressed his thanks to Abdul Aleem Khan and Aoun Chaudhary and prayed for the success of Istahakam-e-Pakistan party.

