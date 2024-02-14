AIOU’s Academic Council approves new diploma, certificate programs

ISLAMABAD - Academic Council of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday approved the launch of new diploma and certificate pro­grammes.

A joint meeting of the 50th Ac­ademic Planning and Develop­ment/Research and Education­al Technology Committee (APD/RET) and the 66th Academic Council of AIOU was held on Mon­day. Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood chaired the meeting, and Registrar, Raja Umar Younis organized the meeting.

The department heads, principal officers, and external members at­tended the meeting.

The minutes of the previous meeting were unanimously ap­proved during the council meet­ing. The council also approved new courses, as well as changes in the title and content of several BS, MS/MPhil, and PhD courses.

The meeting also approved to launch of various courses, includ­ing PhD in Agricultural Technolo­gy, M.Phil in Gender and Women Studies, PGD in Counter Violent Extremism and Terrorism, Inter­national Financial Reporting Stan­dards (IFTSs), Medical Micro­biology, Molecular Diagnostics, Climate Change and Sustainability, Public Health & Nutrition, Sustain­able Environmental Design, Cer­tificate courses in Arabic, Tajweed Ul Quran, and Criminology. Addi­tionally, the council also approved skill-based courses in Chemistry and 3-month short courses.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood directed the fac­ulty members and deans to keep in mind the policy of the Universi­ty and Higher Education Commis­sion in designing the courses and preparing the teaching materials.

While introducing the new members, he assured to make all possible efforts for better and quality education.