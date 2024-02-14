Al Jazeera says 2 journalists severely wounded in Gaza strike

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera said Tuesday two of its journalists were severely wounded in an Israeli strike in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

Reporter Ismail Abu Omar’s life is at risk after he had his right leg amputated, while doctors are at­tempting to save the left one, Al Jazeera said quot­ing an emergency physician.

Cameraman Ahmad Matar was described by Al Jazeera as being in a “serious condition” af­ter being targeted by an Israeli drone in north­ern Rafah.

The health ministry in Gaza said the two were hit in a strike from an Israeli warplane in the Moraj area. Two other Al Jazeera journalists have been killed during Israel’s war in Gaza, while bu­reau chief Wael al-Dahdouh was wounded.