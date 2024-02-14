Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Anti-polio drive in Khyber from March 2

Ahmad Nabi
February 14, 2024
KHYBER  -   Anti-polio vaccines will be administered to children below five years in a seven-day campaign scheduled to begin on Satur­day, March 2, 2024, across the Khyber district, as announced by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (R) Sanaullah.

A gathering chaired by DC Sanaullah, held on Tues­day in his Peshawar office, included Additional DC (General) Muhammad Hamid, Dr Ayab Afridi of the health department, representatives from the World Health Organization, police, and other concerned of­ficials. The polio officials briefed participants on the polio teams, security measures, awareness programs, vaccination arrangements, and parental refusals. DC Sanaullah shared that approximately 0.223 million children below five years would be vaccinated during the seven-day anti-polio campaign across Khyber.

Ahmad Nabi

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

