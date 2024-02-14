Caretaker govt triggers PSDP funds release

ISLAMABAD - The pace of Public Sector Develop­ment Programme (PSDP) funds au­thorization has accelerated as the caretaker Government sanctioned the release of Rs 202 billion in Jan­uary, which is equivalent to 67 per­cent of the releases authorized during the first six months of the Fiscal Year 2023-24.

During the first six months (Ju­ly-December) of the ongoing fiscal year, the Ministry of Planning, De­velopment and Special Initiatives has issued authorization of only Rs 305.958 billion, however, in just one month Rs 202.022 billion were sanc­tioned, official documents reveal.

The utilization of funds by the Minis­tries/Divisions is still below the mark and remains only Rs 190.442 billion during the first seven months of the FY 2023-24. The Ministries/Divisions have utilized Rs 40 billion during Jan­uary reaching Rs 190.443 billion from the earlier Rs 149.671 billion during July to December period of the ongo­ing fiscal year, official documents re­veal. The pace of expenditure is very slow as just 20 percent of the of the PSDP allocation of Rs 940 billion has been utilized during the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year.

The Ministry of Planning, has is­sued an authorization of Rs 507.980 billion during the first seven months (July to January) of the ongoing fis­cal year 2023-24, the official data re­vealed. The authorisation includes Rs 465.091 billion of rupee compo­nent and Rs 42.888 billion of foreign exchange component. The Planning Ministry has authorized the release of Rs 372.201 billion for Feder­al Ministries/Divisions, Rs 127.067 billion for corporations, and Rs 8.228 billion for PM initiatives.

The total utilization of funds by the Federal Ministries/Divisions, corpo­rations, PM initiatives and project liabilities were Rs 190.443 billion. The Ministries/Divisions utilized Rs 161.167 billion, Corporations (NHA, NTDC/PEPCO) utilized Rs 28.412 billion, PM initiatives Rs 250 million, while there was no utilization under the head of project liabilities.

Initially, the PSDP allocation was Rs 950 billion which included Rs 875 billion of rupee component, while Rs 75 billion was FEC compo­nent. However, now the rupee com­ponent has been slashed by Rs 10 billion to Rs 865 billion, which has resulted in a reduction of PSDP al­locations to Rs 940 billion. The cut of Rs 10 billion has been imposed on the Prime Minister Initiatives, reduc­ing it to Rs 70 billion from the earli­er allocation of Rs 80 billion. A big chunk of expenditures of Rs 40.420 billion was incurred by the provinc­es and special areas, followed by Rs 35.138 billion by the parliamentari­ans schemes under SDGs, Rs 29.752 billion by Water Resources, and the remaining by the entire ministries, divisions, corporations, and Prime Minister Initiatives.