Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CM Baqar says Taekwondo is sport of body, mind

Agencies
February 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Taekwondo is a Korean traditional martial art that teaches physical fighting skills, and it has been taught in Pakistan for many decades.

Taekwondo has earned global recognition and is now considered an official sport in the Olym­pics. This discipline teaches us how to improve our body and mind by training our spirit. Today, it is widely recognised as a means to enhance our overall well-being. This he said while speak­ing at Bazel Siddiqui Taekwondo organised by Universal Tigers Taekwondo in collaboration with Sindh Scouts Association at Muhammad Siddique Scouts Sports, Abul Hassan Isphahani Road on Tuesday. The program was attended by Secretary DEPD Tuha Farooqui. Faim Siddiqui, and parents of the children in a large number. In the championship, differently-abled children also participated in a large number and won dif­ferent competitions.

Agencies

