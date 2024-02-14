Coalition govt to get Pakistan out of trouble: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development several major political parties including the PPP, MQM-Pakistan, IPP, BAP and PML-Q have decided to support PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister of Pakistan.

The decision was announced during dinner hosted by Pakistan Muslim league-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence on Tuesday night.

The dinner was attended by PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and IPP leader Aleem Khan besides others.

Addressing media after din­ner, PML-N president Sheh­baz Sharif said MQM-Pa­kistan, PPP and BAP have decided to vote for PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister. “Today we have decided to form co­alition government in or­der to put Pakistan out of the trouble and challeng­es it is going through”’ Asif Ali Zardari said. Asif Ali Zardari said the par­ties present tonight would make greater reconciliation and PTI would also be tak­en on board on the matter. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM Pakistan said his par­ty supported PML-N in the past and would support it now for Pakistan. These all steps are imperative to save Pakistan, Mr Sid­diqui said. Chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani said his par­ty fully stands with PML-N in making new government in center. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said he was grateful to these parties for supporting PML-N candi­date for the PM position. “I again urge Nawaz Sharif to accept the position of prime minister as I am not inter­ested in it”, Shehbaz Sharif said. IPP leader Aleem Khan said his party would extend full support to PML-N for PM slot. He said to get Paki­stan out of economic trou­ble should be the first pri­ority of this government. Ch Shujat Hussain said re­vival of economy would be the top priority for this gov­ernment. Shehbaz Sharif said if PTI has majority to form the government then we would not create any hurdle in it but they should prove majority.