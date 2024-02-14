Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Coalition govt to get Pakistan out of trouble: Asif Zardari

Coalition govt to get Pakistan out of trouble: Asif Zardari
MATEEN HAIDER
February 14, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  In a significant development several major political parties including the PPP, MQM-Pakistan, IPP, BAP and PML-Q have decided to support PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister of Pakistan.

The decision was announced during dinner hosted by Pakistan Muslim league-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence on Tuesday night.

The dinner was attended by PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and IPP leader Aleem Khan besides others.

Addressing media after din­ner, PML-N president Sheh­baz Sharif said MQM-Pa­kistan, PPP and BAP have decided to vote for PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister. “Today we have decided to form co­alition government in or­der to put Pakistan out of the trouble and challeng­es it is going through”’ Asif Ali Zardari said. Asif Ali Zardari said the par­ties present tonight would make greater reconciliation and PTI would also be tak­en on board on the matter. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM Pakistan said his par­ty supported PML-N in the past and would support it now for Pakistan. These all steps are imperative to save Pakistan, Mr Sid­diqui said. Chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani said his par­ty fully stands with PML-N in making new government in center. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said he was grateful to these parties for supporting PML-N candi­date for the PM position. “I again urge Nawaz Sharif to accept the position of prime minister as I am not inter­ested in it”, Shehbaz Sharif said. IPP leader Aleem Khan said his party would extend full support to PML-N for PM slot. He said to get Paki­stan out of economic trou­ble should be the first pri­ority of this government. Ch Shujat Hussain said re­vival of economy would be the top priority for this gov­ernment. Shehbaz Sharif said if PTI has majority to form the government then we would not create any hurdle in it but they should prove majority.

Shehbaz PM, Maryam Punjab CM nominated

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024