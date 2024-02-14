Coalition govt to get Pakistan out of trouble: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development several major political parties including the PPP, MQM-Pakistan, IPP, BAP and PML-Q have decided to support PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister of Pakistan.
The decision was announced during dinner hosted by Pakistan Muslim league-Q president Ch Shujat Hussain at his residence on Tuesday night.
The dinner was attended by PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, MQM convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and IPP leader Aleem Khan besides others.
Addressing media after dinner, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said MQM-Pakistan, PPP and BAP have decided to vote for PML-N candidate for the slot of prime minister. “Today we have decided to form coalition government in order to put Pakistan out of the trouble and challenges it is going through”’ Asif Ali Zardari said. Asif Ali Zardari said the parties present tonight would make greater reconciliation and PTI would also be taken on board on the matter. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM Pakistan said his party supported PML-N in the past and would support it now for Pakistan. These all steps are imperative to save Pakistan, Mr Siddiqui said. Chairman senate Sadiq Sanjrani said his party fully stands with PML-N in making new government in center. PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif said he was grateful to these parties for supporting PML-N candidate for the PM position. “I again urge Nawaz Sharif to accept the position of prime minister as I am not interested in it”, Shehbaz Sharif said. IPP leader Aleem Khan said his party would extend full support to PML-N for PM slot. He said to get Pakistan out of economic trouble should be the first priority of this government. Ch Shujat Hussain said revival of economy would be the top priority for this government. Shehbaz Sharif said if PTI has majority to form the government then we would not create any hurdle in it but they should prove majority.