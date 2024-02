QUETTA - The annual three-day of Tablighi Ijtemah ended peacefully in Sibi on Tuesday morning where spe­cial prayers were offered for the safety, and pros­perity of the country during conclusion prayers.

Millions of people from all over the country attended the three-day Tablighi Ijtemah. Local administration made special security arrange­ments to ensure the protection of participants of the Tablighi Ijtemah.