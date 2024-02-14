Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Controlling stress

With the levels of stress in our society increasing, there is an urgent need to promote effec­tive stress management strate­gies. Stress has become a perva­sive issue affecting people of all ages, and its impact on mental and physical health cannot be un­derestimated. 

In today’s fast-paced world, indi­viduals face a myriad of challeng­es, including work pressures, fam­ily responsibilities, and societal demands. This constant barrage of stressors can lead to a wide range of health problems, includ­ing anxiety, depression, and even physical ailments. It is imperative that we address this issue seri­ously and provide guidance to our readers on how to manage and al­leviate stress. There is a need to dedicate more space in our pub­lication to articles, features, and expert opinions on stress man­agement. Readers need practi­cal advice on techniques such as mindfulness, exercise, time man­agement, and seeking profession­al help when necessary. 

Additionally, raising awareness about the importance of work-life balance and self-care is crucial in our efforts to combat stress. It is our responsibility as a commu­nity to support one another in managing stress and maintaining good mental and physical wellbe­ing. By focusing on stress manage­ment, we can improve the overall quality of life and contribute to a healthier, happier society. 

PARERNA SINGH, 

Hyderabad.

