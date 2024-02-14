CS GB commits to strengthening police force

GILGIT - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltis­tan Abrar Ahmed Mirza while appreciating the overall per­formance of GB police said that all resources will be used to increase the capabilities of the police so that they do not face any obstacle in providing timely justice.

During the inaugural ses­sion of the newly construct­ed ‘Yadgar Shoda’ he said un­der the five-year development plan, the quality of police sta­tions will be improved, add­ing that steps will be taken to provide more facilities in the service centres. He said that in Gilgit-Baltistan, they are building an institution in the style of PITB where the data of all government depart­ments will be stored. CS GB said steps will be taken to pro­mote IT through various apps.

“The automation project of GB police will also be facilitat­ed at the local level through this institution,” he said.

The chief secretary also an­nounced immediate training of IT-related personnel of GB police. He further said that a scheduled meeting of pros­ecutors and investigators should be arranged for better performance of prosecution.