Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CS GB commits to strengthening police force

APP
February 14, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

GILGIT  -  Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltis­tan Abrar Ahmed Mirza while appreciating the overall per­formance of GB police said that all resources will be used to increase the capabilities of the police so that they do not face any obstacle in providing timely justice. 

During the inaugural ses­sion of the newly construct­ed ‘Yadgar Shoda’ he said un­der the five-year development plan, the quality of police sta­tions will be improved, add­ing that steps will be taken to provide more facilities in the service centres. He said that in Gilgit-Baltistan, they are building an institution in the style of PITB where the data of all government depart­ments will be stored. CS GB said steps will be taken to pro­mote IT through various apps. 

“The automation project of GB police will also be facilitat­ed at the local level through this institution,” he said. 

Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” today

The chief secretary also an­nounced immediate training of IT-related personnel of GB police. He further said that a scheduled meeting of pros­ecutors and investigators should be arranged for better performance of prosecution.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024