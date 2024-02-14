Dellsons Group to help Nepal form freelancers’ association

KARACHI - Dellsons Group has signed an agreement with the Nepal Inter­net Foundation to build the free­lancing ecosystem in Nepal, in­cluding a nationwide association, capacity-building programmes, and conferences for freelancers.

Chairman of Dellsons Group Ibrahim Amin said, “We have gained tremendous expertise to facilitate freelancers in Pakistan along with collaboration with various stakeholders, including commercial banks, broadband internet providers, and universi­ties, which ultimately empower freelancers and enhance their contribution to the economy of South Asia. And now, we are de­lighted to share the expertise with the regional country.” Presi­dent Nepal Internet Foundation Bikram Shrestha said accessibil­ity to the Internet is indispens­able for every country to adopt it for faster growth in the economy; hence, our think tank is commit­ted to introducing every essen­tial and emerging trend among the masses in Nepal. There is immense potential for the youth of Nepal to contribute to the na­tional economy while providing services to their clients on global freelancing platforms. In Nepal, young people account for ap­proximately 20.8 percent of the total population of the country (age group 16–25 years), while 40.68 percent of the population lies in the age group 16–40.