DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024 set to showcase deaf cricket excellence

Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) CEO Muhammad Zahir Uddin Babar from Pakistan on Monday said that the DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024 would roll into action from March 4 to 12 at the Vision Cricket Center in Sharjah.

In this grand deaf cricket activity, top teams including Australia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa and defending champions Sri Lanka will showcase their talent in a battle to gain excellence, he said. Zahir congratulated Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, on his recent election as the 37th Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, and also thanked all other cricket boards for their continued support for their respective national deaf cricket teams.

He highlighted the rich history of deaf cricket, dating back to the first ever match played between South Australia and Victoria in Australia in 1895 that was played in Adelaide and the Victoria teams traveled overnight by train.

In a heartfelt appeal, the DICC CEO called upon private sponsors to come forward and support these differently-abled sportspeople, who serve as inspirational figures within the global deaf cricket community. He also shed light on the challenges faced by DICC in securing support from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their global events, stressing the importance of equal opportunities for disabled athletes on the world stage.

Zahir said It's disheartening to witness the lack of support from the ICC for the deaf cricket community worldwide. Deaf players, with their inherent talent and equal rights, deserve the recognition and financial assistance that other cricketers receive. DICC, stepping up to provide a global platform for these players, highlights the unfair treatment they face. It's crucial for the ICC to stand alongside DICC and extend the necessary financial support, allowing these remarkable deaf players to exhibit their skills on the international stage.

Emphasizing the self-financing efforts of DICC in promoting deaf cricket worldwide, Zahir urged the ICC to extend their support and recognition to disability cricket, stressing that these athletes are an integral part of the cricketing community. He expressed gratitude towards Sports Spice Dubai and Vision Cricket Centre Sharjah for their support in organizing the DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024.

Zahir, the DICC CEO, commended the dedication of DICC members, including Chairman Stefan Pichowshi, Secretary Michael Lombard, Treasurer Sumit Jain and others for their tireless efforts in making the upcoming tournament a reality. He invited private companies, departments and the ICC to join hands in championing the cause of deaf cricket, providing them with equal opportunities and recognition on a global platform.

The DICC T20 World Cup UAE 2024 promises to highlight the incredible talent and spirit of deaf cricket players from around the world. Zahir extended a warm invitation to the public to witness the thrilling cricket action and support these deserving cricket heroes.