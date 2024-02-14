Distt admin finalises arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive

HYDERABAD - Sanghar Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Dr Imran ul Hassan Khawaja has said that strict action will be taken against officials who failed to implement the micro plan. He said that he would per­sonally oversee the upcom­ing polio eradication cam­paign by forming teams and no leniency will be shown towards officers responsible for any shortcomings. He ex­pressed these views while chairing a meeting held in his office to review the ar­rangements of the campaign, which will run from Febru­ary 26 to March 3, 2024. The District Health Officer (DHO) Sanghar Dr Faiz Muhammad Mari informed that prepara­tions for the upcoming polio eradication campaign have been completed and 1,327 teams have been formed, which will administer anti-polio drops to children un­der five years of age. Assis­tant commissioners, health officers and other relevant officials from all concerned departments were present on the occasion.