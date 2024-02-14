Economic Quandary

Atif Mian’s recent sobering assessment of Pakistan’s econom­ic challenges serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reform and strategic planning to rescue the nation from its financial woes. The dire state of the economy, as highlighted by Mian, paints a grim picture with alarming indica­tors such as inflation, debt escalation, and stunted growth. His re­marks underscore the urgency of addressing the economic crisis that has pushed the federal government to a critical point where sustaining basic operations requires resorting to borrowing.

Inflation has become uncontrollable within a deficit-driven gov­ernance structure, as Mian pointed out, with the entire tax rev­enue exhausted after disbursing shares to provinces, settling pensions, and servicing the burgeoning debt. The government’s inability to invest in crucial sectors further hampers growth, leav­ing the country sinking deeper into a financial abyss each passing year. Mian’s emphasis on the government’s financial constraints highlights the pressing need for immediate action to prevent fur­ther deterioration.

The widening gap between the ruling elite and the populace, cou­pled with rising frustrations among the people, signals an urgent need for effective governance and accountability. Mian’s observation of a compromised government post-election raises concerns about its ability to address pressing economic challenges. The lack of trust between the government and its people, as Mian pointed out, poses a significant obstacle to any potential economic recovery.

The staggering human cost of poverty, as highlighted by Mian, with 442,353 children dying in Pakistan last year due to impover­ished conditions, adds a humanitarian dimension to the economic crisis. The establishment’s manipulation of the political landscape without addressing these challenges further exacerbates the dis­connect between the rulers and the ruled.

As Pakistan stands at a crossroads, the urgency for comprehen­sive reform and strategic planning cannot be overstated. The na­tion’s economic woes demand immediate attention, effective gov­ernance, and a commitment to accountability. The next few weeks will be crucial in observing Pakistan’s transformation, particular­ly in its relations with the IMF and efforts to address inflation. The time to act is now, and the nation’s future leaders must heed Atif Mian’s warning and chart a course towards economic recovery.