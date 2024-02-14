Wednesday, February 14, 2024
ECP's decision for re-polling in NA-43 challenged in IHC

Web Desk
8:04 PM | February 14, 2024
The decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to re-conduct elections in six different polling stations of NA-43 Tank has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Chief Justice Aemer Farooq on Wednesday heard the plea of independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi.

The petitioner challenged the ECP’s decision because Form 47 for his constituency had been issued by the Commission.

Issuing notice to the ECP, the court adjourned the hearing until February 15.

It may be mentioned that the re-polling at six polling stations of NA-43 is scheduled for February 17. 

