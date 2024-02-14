Education crisis

I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my concern regarding the current state of edu­cation in Pakistan, specifically the inadequacy of the allocated budget.

Education is undeniably the cor­nerstone of a nation’s development, and historical examples underscore its pivotal role. Unfortunately, the allocated budget for education in Pakistan falls short of meeting the essential requirements. Despite the meagre allocation, there is a further issue of inefficient utilisation, hin­dering the promotion of a condu­cive learning environment.

Particularly alarming is the situ­ation in small towns and urban ar­eas, where retired educators es­tablish private schools. While this initiative is commendable, the ex­orbitant fees charged by these in­stitutions pose a significant chal­lenge. Given that over 50% of the population belongs to the lower middle class, grappling with rising inflation, the burden of education­al expenses becomes unbearable.

Consequently, a substantial num­ber of children find themselves ex­cluded from the educational system. This is a critical issue that demands immediate attention. I urge you to reevaluate the education budget al­location, ensuring it aligns with the actual needs of the sector.

Additionally, measures should be taken to regulate and moni­tor the fee structures of private schools, making education acces­sible to all, regardless of socio­economic status.

UMAMA RAJPUT,

Sukkur.