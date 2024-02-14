Education crisis

I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to express my concern regarding the current state of education in Pakistan, specifically the inadequacy of the allocated budget.
Education is undeniably the cornerstone of a nation’s development, and historical examples underscore its pivotal role. Unfortunately, the allocated budget for education in Pakistan falls short of meeting the essential requirements. Despite the meagre allocation, there is a further issue of inefficient utilisation, hindering the promotion of a conducive learning environment.
Particularly alarming is the situation in small towns and urban areas, where retired educators establish private schools. While this initiative is commendable, the exorbitant fees charged by these institutions pose a significant challenge. Given that over 50% of the population belongs to the lower middle class, grappling with rising inflation, the burden of educational expenses becomes unbearable.
Consequently, a substantial number of children find themselves excluded from the educational system. This is a critical issue that demands immediate attention. I urge you to reevaluate the education budget allocation, ensuring it aligns with the actual needs of the sector.
Additionally, measures should be taken to regulate and monitor the fee structures of private schools, making education accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status.
UMAMA RAJPUT,
Sukkur.