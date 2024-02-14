Election Oversight

The recent call by the United States urging Pakistan to conduct an independent investigation into election irregularities underscores the paramount importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring transparency in electoral processes. Amidst growing concerns over alleged irregularities in the Feb 8 elections, the US State Department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasised the necessity for Pakistan’s legal system to play its role in addressing these claims.
Acknowledging the need for due process, Miller stressed the importance of respecting the will of the electorate and maintaining the rule of law. While congratulating the Pakistani people for their participation in the electoral process, Miller extended appreciation to poll workers, civil society, journalists, and election observers for their efforts in safeguarding democratic institutions. The US has been vocal in expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, both publicly and privately, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic norms and ensuring a level playing field for all political actors.
Moreover, the US has condemned election-related violence and restrictions on internet and cell phone services, recognising the negative impact of such measures on the electoral process. The imposition of these restrictions undermines the principles of free and fair elections, hindering access to information and impeding the ability of citizens to exercise their democratic rights. By condemning these actions, the United States reaffirms its commitment to supporting the rights of assembly and expression, essential components of any democratic society.
Moving forward, it is imperative for Pakistan to address the concerns raised by the international community through a transparent and impartial investigation. Upholding the rule of law, respecting the will of the electorate, and ensuring the protection of fundamental freedoms are essential for fostering trust in the electoral process and upholding the integrity of democratic institutions.
By emphasising the need for the legal system to address these claims while also advocating for the respect of the electorate’s will and fundamental freedoms, the US reaffirms its commitment to promoting democracy and freedom globally.