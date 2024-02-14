Election Oversight

The recent call by the United States urging Pakistan to conduct an independent investigation into election ir­regularities underscores the paramount importance of upholding democratic principles and ensuring transpar­ency in electoral processes. Amidst growing concerns over alleged irregularities in the Feb 8 elections, the US State De­partment’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasised the necessity for Pakistan’s legal system to play its role in ad­dressing these claims.

Acknowledging the need for due process, Miller stressed the importance of respecting the will of the electorate and main­taining the rule of law. While congratulating the Pakistani peo­ple for their participation in the electoral process, Miller ex­tended appreciation to poll workers, civil society, journalists, and election observers for their efforts in safeguarding dem­ocratic institutions. The US has been vocal in expressing con­cerns over alleged irregularities, both publicly and privately, underscoring the importance of upholding democratic norms and ensuring a level playing field for all political actors.

Moreover, the US has condemned election-related violence and restrictions on internet and cell phone services, recognis­ing the negative impact of such measures on the electoral pro­cess. The imposition of these restrictions undermines the prin­ciples of free and fair elections, hindering access to information and impeding the ability of citizens to exercise their democrat­ic rights. By condemning these actions, the United States reaf­firms its commitment to supporting the rights of assembly and expression, essential components of any democratic society.

Moving forward, it is imperative for Pakistan to address the concerns raised by the international community through a transparent and impartial investigation. Upholding the rule of law, respecting the will of the electorate, and ensuring the protection of fundamental freedoms are essential for foster­ing trust in the electoral process and upholding the integrity of democratic institutions.

By emphasising the need for the legal system to address these claims while also advocating for the respect of the elec­torate’s will and fundamental freedoms, the US reaffirms its commitment to promoting democracy and freedom globally.