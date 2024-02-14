European investigation deals blow to fake medicines traffickers

A massive investigation against the trafficking of fake medicines in the European Union resulted in the seizure of €64 million ($68.6 million) worth of counterfeit medicines and arrest of 296 people, Europol said Tuesday.

The EU agency in a statement said another 988 individuals are currently under prosecution, while four underground laboratories were dismantled and 92 websites shut down.

“The trafficking of pharmaceuticals is a growing issue in the European Union and beyond,” Europol said.

It added that the wide-ranging investigation “highlighted a pattern of large-scale trafficking which is highly lucrative for organized crime, which in turn incentivizes more criminal groups to enter the trade.”

“This crime area inflicts significant costs for the health and social care systems of EU Member States, as well as alarming effects on public health.”

The investigation was led by Italian, French, Spanish and Greek authorities, coordinated by Europol and involved 30 countries from three continents.