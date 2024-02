ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Tues­day granted interim bail to PTI’s leader Farukh Habib in judicial complex attack case. The court stopped the police from arresting the petitioner till February 20, and also sought arguments from lawyers on next date. ATC Judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein pe­titioner Farukh Habib ap­peared before the court.