FG Polo win opening match of Bank Alfalah National Open Polo

LAHORE - FG Polo Team registered an impressive 8-5 victory against DS Polo in the opening match of the Bank Alfalah National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2024 held here on Tuesday at the Lahore Polo Club, marked the commencement of this year’s premier tournament.

The event attracted a con­siderable audience, with La­hore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, members of the executive committee, the secretary Lt Col (R) Aamir Umar, and numerous families in attendance, all watched and enjoyed the high-caliber polo action on display.

FG Polo’s performance was highlighted by the exceptional play of their seven-goal Argen­tinean star, Raul Laplacette, whose skillful handling of both mallet and polo pony capti­vated the audience. Laplacette was instrumental in the team’s success, scoring five impres­sive goals. His teammates, An­dres Llorente and Mian Abbas Mukhtar, also made significant contributions, with Llorente scoring twice and Mukhtar adding one goal to the tally. On the opposing side, DS Polo’s English talent, Maxwell Charl­ton, single-handedly matched FG Polo’s intensity by netting all five of his team’s goals.

The match began with FG Polo quickly establishing a lead through a successful 30-yard penalty conversion. However, DS Polo responded in kind, leveling the score 1-1 with a 30-yard penalty of their own. FG Polo managed to edge ahead with a field goal just be­fore the first chukker ended, securing a 2-1 lead.

The second chukker saw both teams exchanging goals, maintaining FG Polo’s slender 3-2 lead. As the match pro­gressed into the third chuk­ker, FG Polo extended their lead with two additional goals, while DS Polo managed a sin­gle goal in response.

Despite DS Polo narrowing the gap to 4-5 with a 60-yard penalty at the start of the fourth chukker, FG Polo unleashed a flurry of three consecutive goals to solidify their domi­nance at 8-4. A late penalty con­version by DS Polo brought the final score to 8-5, but it was not enough to overturn FG Polo’s commanding lead.

The match was officiated by field umpires Mark Homes and Abdul Sattar Khan Niazi, with Martin Gandara serving as the match referee. The champion­ship continues with Diamond Paints/Master Paints facing off against Olympia/AZB Polo in what promises to be another captivating match at the La­hore Polo Club.