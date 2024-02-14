Five booked on Child Labour Act violation

KHANEWAL - District administration has registered separate cases against five persons over violations of the child labour act during a crackdown launched across the district on Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Dep­uty Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and at­tended by officials from Labour Department.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the concerned officers launched a special crackdown against brick kilns and factory owners involved in violations of Child Labour Act. The teams regis­tered FIRs against a brick kiln owner and four fac­tory owners over violations while 29 production units have also been fined and challans have been sent to the courts for further legal action.

Addressing a meeting, DC Wasim Hamid Sandhu directed concerned officers to accelerate working on the issuing of cars by the Social Security Department. He said that the brick kiln owners should be bound to pay wages to the labourers. He said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against child la­bour and warned of stern legal action over violations.