ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday ex­pressed deep grief over the devastation, caused by a landslide in the Southern Philippines which took mul­tiple lives. “Our heartfelt con­dolences to the Government and people of the Philippines and families of the deceased,” the Ministry of Foreign Office posted on its official X ac­count. It further said that it was another grim reminder of ravages caused by climate change and need for collec­tive action to overcome it.