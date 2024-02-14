France sanctions 28 ‘extremist’ Israeli settlers

PARIS - France on Tuesday said it was imposing sanctions against 28 “extrem­ist Israeli settlers” who it ac­cuses of committing human rights abuses against Pales­tinian civilians in the occupied West Bank. The 28 individuals are now banned from entering French territory, the foreign ministry said. It said it firmly condemned “unacceptable” vi­olence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian popu­lation that had increased in re­cent months. “It the responsi­bility of the Israeli authorities to put an end to it and to pros­ecute those who commit it,” it added. France would also be seeking sanctions at Europe­an level, it said. The French an­nouncement comes after the United Kingdom on Monday said it was sanctioning four “extremist Israeli settlers” ac­cused of committing human rights abuses against Pales­tinians in the West Bank. The United States had already an­nounced punitive measures against one of them, as well as three others, on February 1 over what it called “intolera­ble” violence.