Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Govt approves Rs7.5bn Ramazan package

Web Desk
8:41 PM | February 14, 2024
The interim federal government has approved Rs7.5billion Ramazan package.

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has started preparing for the relief package.

Around 19 food items will be subsidised which included flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil, rice, pulses, dates grams’ flour, milik, beverages and spices.

Families registered with BISP will be benefit from the Ramazan package whose score on poverty index is PTM-60 or less.

The USC spokesperson said those who were not registered,0 were directed to contact BISP nearby office for registration.

The general stores would also be set for general users, he concluded.

