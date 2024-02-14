Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt can't survive without Imran Khan: Latif Khosa

Govt can't survive without Imran Khan: Latif Khosa
Web Desk
11:13 PM | February 14, 2024
National

PTI leader Latif Khosa Wednesday predicted that the PML-N-led government which will be formed with the backing of other parties was not sustainable.

“This government cannot survive without Imran Khan; neither can the parliament sustain nor will we allow it. Neither can democracy work nor will we let it. Neither can the state work,” Khosa said. 

“This is the ground reality. Imran Khan was awarded three sentences, but look at how the people expressed their anger [— in terms of votes].”

“People were so angry, they stressed that it is up to them to send politicians to the parliament. People came from abroad to vote for Imran Khan.”

“There will be a backlash on PML-N as Nawaz Sharif has decided to make his brother the prime minister and daughter chief minister.”

Sindh governor meets GDA chief

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024