Govt committed for bringing more improvementsin agriculturesector: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Care­taker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has said that measures are being taken on a priority ba­sis to bring more improve­ment in the agriculture sector for its sustainable development. He expressed these views during a meet­ing with Director CIMMYT Dr. Kevin Pixely, who called on the minister on Tuesday, said a press release. Abdul­lah Malik said that CIMMYT an International organiza­tion for the Improvement of Maize and Wheat will sup­port Pakistan in germplasm for the best crops, mea­sures will also be taken for the improvement of wheat in rain-fed areas.

Police have arrested two anti-social elements and re­covered 30 litre liquor and 500 kites from their pos­session. Cases under the act have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Hazro po­lice recovered 30 litre liquor from Daud Arshad who was traveling by his private car.