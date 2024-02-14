Govt committed for bringing more improvementsin agriculturesector: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has said that measures are being taken on a priority basis to bring more improvement in the agriculture sector for its sustainable development. He expressed these views during a meeting with Director CIMMYT Dr. Kevin Pixely, who called on the minister on Tuesday, said a press release. Abdullah Malik said that CIMMYT an International organization for the Improvement of Maize and Wheat will support Pakistan in germplasm for the best crops, measures will also be taken for the improvement of wheat in rain-fed areas.
Police have arrested two anti-social elements and recovered 30 litre liquor and 500 kites from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and have been sent behind the bars. During the first attempt, Hazro police recovered 30 litre liquor from Daud Arshad who was traveling by his private car.