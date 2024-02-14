HDA employees demand payment of salaries

HYDERABAD - The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Au­thority (HDA) held a protest out­side the office of mayor here on Tuesday, decrying that they have not been paid salaries and pen­sions for five months.

Led by General Secretary of the union Muhammad Aslam Abbassi, the protesters said the salaries of the officers were timely paid, the authority made the lower staff and their fami­lies suffer by not paying their salaries on time. He claimed that their families were starving at their homes while they were unable to pay for the education of their children and the health­care of ill family members. The protesters demanded from Commissioner Hyderabad Divi­sion Syed Khalid Haider Shah to pay their unpaid salaries.