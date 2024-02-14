Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

HDA employees demand payment of salaries

Our Staff Reporter
February 14, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The Mehran Workers Union of Hyderabad Development Au­thority (HDA) held a protest out­side the office of mayor here on Tuesday, decrying that they have not been paid salaries and pen­sions for five months.

Led by General Secretary of the union Muhammad Aslam Abbassi, the protesters said the salaries of the officers were timely paid, the authority made the lower staff and their fami­lies suffer by not paying their salaries on time. He claimed that their families were starving at their homes while they were unable to pay for the education of their children and the health­care of ill family members. The protesters demanded from Commissioner Hyderabad Divi­sion Syed Khalid Haider Shah to pay their unpaid salaries.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1707800612.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024