Hesco CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumers’ issues

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bashir Ahmed listened to online complaints from consumers/public regarding electricity on social media website on Tuesday. Consumers informed him about their complaints from 10:00am to 12:00pm for 2 hours. According to the HESCO spokesperson, a total of 22 customers were informed about the problems; among these complaints, 11 were about illegal fines, while 11 complaints were sent to the relevant officers and they were directed to immediately resolve them and submit a report. On this occasion, the HESCO chief expressed that there was a series of open hearings at the division and sub-division levels in the entire HESCO region. Chief Commercial Officer Nisar Memon, Incharge PMDU Muhammad Ali and Incharge Public Relations Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar were present in Online e-Kachehri.