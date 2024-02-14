Hesco CEO listens online complaints for resolving consumers’ issues

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bashir Ahmed lis­tened to online complaints from consumers/public re­garding electricity on social media website on Tuesday. Consumers informed him about their complaints from 10:00am to 12:00pm for 2 hours. According to the HESCO spokesperson, a to­tal of 22 customers were in­formed about the problems; among these complaints, 11 were about illegal fines, while 11 complaints were sent to the relevant officers and they were directed to immediately resolve them and submit a report. On this occasion, the HESCO chief expressed that there was a series of open hearings at the division and sub-divi­sion levels in the entire HES­CO region. Chief Commer­cial Officer Nisar Memon, Incharge PMDU Muhammad Ali and Incharge Public Re­lations Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar were present in On­line e-Kachehri.