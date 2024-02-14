Historical move as Maryam Nawaz set to become Punjab's first woman CM

As the decision to nominate to Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab CM slot has been made by the PM L-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, a unique history is going to be made.

She endured the hardships of political victimistion and imprisonment in the past few years to get to this position.

Her political strategy as well as way to conduct herself is also regarded well by the citizens as she is also known as the ‘crowdpuller’ who attracted a large number of people during the electoral campaigns.

Her international fame can be gauged from the fact the she was included in the 100 most influential women of the world in 2017, according to the BBC report.

She decided to pursue aggressive politics after the Panama decision and presented her case before the people with a tone of courage and bravery.

When put into prison, she refused to take B-class facilities and preferred to be imprisoned like ordinary prisoners.

She was appointed in charge of PM Youth Program in 2013 and she gave laptops and scholarships to the young lot and played an important role in popularizing the party.

In the 2018 elections, she was given a ticket for the National and Provincial Assembly, but she was sentenced to seven years in the Avenfield reference.