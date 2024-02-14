ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness about IPRs

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will collaborate with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) to create awareness among the business community about the impor­tance of intellectual property rights (IPRs) for better growth of their businesses.

Chairman, Intellectual Property Organi­zation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Farukh Amil on Tuesday visited the ICCI and dis­cussed the matter of sensitizing the busi­ness community about the importance of intellectual property rights for businesses to avoid counterfeiting and piracy of their products and achieve better growth, said a news release. Farukh Amil briefed the business community about the role of IPO-Pakistan in promoting an enabling IP environment to promote businesses, cre­ativity, and innovation, said a news release

The lack of an IP culture and weak IP enforcement are major challenges and IPO-Pakistan is working for awareness and enforcement of IPRs to place Pakistan on the global IP map as a compliant and responsible country, he added. He said adherence to IPRs will enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a business and investment-friendly country adding that SMEs should benefit from the services of IPO-Pakistan for better protection of their patents, copyrights, and trademarks.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Acting Pres­ident ICCI said that SMEs are the back­bone of the economy and IPO-Pakistan should further simplify the IP registra­tion processes and procedures and in­troduce mobile apps to facilitate SMEs in the online registration of their products and services for copyrights and trade­marks. He said that in the global compet­itive business environment, the role of IPO-Pakistan is important in promoting innovations and startups through strict enforcement of IPRs.