IHC sends notices to respondents in Bushra petition

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued notices to the respondents in PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s petition urging the court to direct the authorities to transfer her from Bani­gala, which is declared sub-jail, to Adiala Jail.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the peti­tion moved by Bushra through her counsel Usman Riaz Gill. The bench also directed Chief Commis­sioner Islamabad to bring on record all the rele­vant documentation which led to the issuance of the impugned notification dated 31.01.2024.

During the hearing, the Bushra’s counsel sub­mitted that the impugned notification is without lawful authority in as much as under Section 541 Cr.P.C., a notification to the said effect could only be issued by the provincial government, whereas the Chief Commissioner, ICT cannot exercise the powers of a provincial government; that the peti­tioner is not secure in the said premises inasmuch as all the guards are male and she has not been permitted to meet her family members and law­yers on the prescribed dates aimed for meeting with prisoners.

He added that the petitioner is also suffering in­convenience inasmuch as she has to be transport­ed to Central Jail Rawalpindi in order to attend the proceedings in another Accountability Reference being conducted in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

After issuing the aforementioned directions, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till Feb­ruary 22.