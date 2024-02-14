IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD, - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) from taking legal action against Aleema Khan in a cybercrime case. IHC Chief Justice, Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founder. During the hearing, the court instructed the FIA to share the details with petitioner if there was any inquiry or complaint against her.

The court also asked the peti­tioner’s lawyer to submit their an­swer to the FIA once they received the report. The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that his client has not committed any cybercrime and FIA also has no such material that proved the crime. He prayed the court to dismiss the complaint or inquiry with Aleema Khan. The court said that let the FIA submit its report so that it would be cleared whether it was a complaint or an inquiry. The further hearing of the case was adjourned.

IHC SERVES NOTICES TO RESPONDENTS ON PETITION OF BUSHRA BIBI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to re­spondents in a petition of Bushra Bibi against declaring Banigala resi­dence as sub-jail. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case wherein petitioner’s lawyer Usman Riaz Gul appeared before the court.

During hearing, the court noted that there were some objections against the petition as some ad­dresses were not written complete­ly in it. The affidavit was also not attached with the petition, it said. The petitioner’s lawyer said that they would remove the objections in same day. He prayed the court to set-aside the notification regard­ing declaring the Banigala house as sub-jail. He also requested the court to issue directives to shift her client Bushra Bibi to Adiala jail with terminating the notification dated January 31. The court served no­tices to respondents and adjourned the case till February 22.