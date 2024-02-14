Inauguration of MNCH Block

KARACHI - PPHI Sindh successfully organised an inauguration ceremony of the rehabilitation work of the Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH) Block, coupled with the launch of C-Section services at Government Hospital Murad Memon, Malir Karachi. Additionally, the distribution of 17 ambulances to various districts was also held, further enhancing emergency healthcare services in the region.
The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Chairman Board of Directors, PPHI Sindh. The ceremony was held at the MCHC Murad Memon, Murad Memon Goth, Malir, Karachi. This event marks a significant milestone in PPHI Sindh’s ongoing efforts to enhance maternal and child healthcare (MCHC) services across Sindh. The refurbishment of the MNCH Block and the implementation of C-Section services will significantly enhance healthcare provisions for mothers and children in the area, guaranteeing access to high-quality medical facilities. Notable progress of MCHC Murad Memon includes a significant increase in OPD visits from 6,298 to 12,856, ANC-1 from 185 to 322, FP from 113 to 186, NVD from 21 to 62, and Lab Tests from 472 to 7,363. Committed to innovation, it operates EPI Centers, BMUs, TCFs, Gene Expert Machines, and offers Ophthalmology and Dental services. Through its multifaceted approach, PPHI Sindh strives to foster a healthier future for the communities it serves.