Inauguration of MNCH Block

KARACHI - PPHI Sindh successfully organ­ised an inauguration ceremony of the rehabilitation work of the Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH) Block, coupled with the launch of C-Section ser­vices at Government Hospital Murad Memon, Malir Karachi. Additionally, the distribution of 17 ambulances to various dis­tricts was also held, further en­hancing emergency healthcare services in the region.

The event was graced by the presence of chief guest, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Chairman Board of Directors, PPHI Sindh. The cer­emony was held at the MCHC Murad Memon, Murad Memon Goth, Malir, Karachi. This event marks a significant milestone in PPHI Sindh’s ongoing efforts to enhance maternal and child healthcare (MCHC) services across Sindh. The refurbish­ment of the MNCH Block and the implementation of C-Sec­tion services will significantly enhance healthcare provisions for mothers and children in the area, guaranteeing access to high-quality medical facili­ties. Notable progress of MCHC Murad Memon includes a sig­nificant increase in OPD visits from 6,298 to 12,856, ANC-1 from 185 to 322, FP from 113 to 186, NVD from 21 to 62, and Lab Tests from 472 to 7,363. Com­mitted to innovation, it operates EPI Centers, BMUs, TCFs, Gene Expert Machines, and offers Ophthalmology and Dental ser­vices. Through its multifaceted approach, PPHI Sindh strives to foster a healthier future for the communities it serves.