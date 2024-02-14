International conference on climate change concludes

SWABI - Jawed Akhtar Latif, a member of WAPDA, emphasized WAPDA’s commitment to incorporating cli­mate considerations at every stage of hydropower projects during the 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerg­ing Trends in Civil Engineering (CCETC-2024) at GIK Institute.

Latif, speaking on the conclud­ing day, declared that the confer­ence findings would shape poli­cy guidelines for authorities and ministries dealing with the envi­ronment and natural resources.

As the chief guest, Latif high­lighted WAPDA’s efforts in devel­oping infrastructure to both miti­gate and adapt to climate change impacts. He underscored the orga­nization’s investment in research and development to identify tech­nologies enhancing infrastructure resilience and sustainability.

The conference featured a key­note speech by Prof. Dr. Akeem Pe­dro from Chung Ang University, South Korea, addressing construc­tion safety in the changing climate. Discussions focused on strategies utilizing disruptive technologies to intelligently control climate change impacts.

Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, commend­ed the commitment to addressing climate change’s impact on civil engineering. Prof. Dr Ashraf Tano­li, the Conference Chair, highlight­ed the urgent need for proactive measures and collaborative efforts to build resilient infrastructure.

The conference served as a plat­form for young researchers and students to interact with experi­enced professionals, fostering col­laboration and mentorship within the industry.