International conference on climate change concludes

SWABI - Jawed Akhtar Latif, a member of WAPDA, emphasized WAPDA’s commitment to incorporating climate considerations at every stage of hydropower projects during the 1st International Conference on Climate Change and Emerging Trends in Civil Engineering (CCETC-2024) at GIK Institute.
Latif, speaking on the concluding day, declared that the conference findings would shape policy guidelines for authorities and ministries dealing with the environment and natural resources.
As the chief guest, Latif highlighted WAPDA’s efforts in developing infrastructure to both mitigate and adapt to climate change impacts. He underscored the organization’s investment in research and development to identify technologies enhancing infrastructure resilience and sustainability.
The conference featured a keynote speech by Prof. Dr. Akeem Pedro from Chung Ang University, South Korea, addressing construction safety in the changing climate. Discussions focused on strategies utilizing disruptive technologies to intelligently control climate change impacts.
Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, commended the commitment to addressing climate change’s impact on civil engineering. Prof. Dr Ashraf Tanoli, the Conference Chair, highlighted the urgent need for proactive measures and collaborative efforts to build resilient infrastructure.
The conference served as a platform for young researchers and students to interact with experienced professionals, fostering collaboration and mentorship within the industry.