Islam guides us with perfect code of life, says Virk

Lahore - Founder and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that no Islamic state and civilized society in the world can imagine independence from its mother and father. He was interacting with the students while visiting the various stalls of the Sports and Cultural Festival 2024 organized by the local university. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk met Ch Abdul Rehman and congratulated him for the successful organization of the lively and wonderful Sports and Cultural Festival and wished him well. He further said that Islam is the religion of nature and the perfect code of life. We can take guidance from Holy Quran Majeed for success and good name in various fields of life.