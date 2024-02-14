Wednesday, February 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JUI-F rejects 2024 nationwide election results

JUI-F rejects 2024 nationwide election results
Web Desk
6:44 PM | February 14, 2024
National

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has categorically rejected the February 8 nationwide poll results, party chief Fazlur Rehman said.

“JUI-F will play its parliamentary role and join the assemblies, but with reservations,” the politico-religious party’s supremo said in a press conference.

Fazl added “rigging” in 2024 broke records of 2018, alleging that election commission held hostage by establishment. Hinting at protests, the cleric said: “Decisions would apparently be made in grounds, instead of parliament.”

Elaborating on the next strategy, Maulana Fazl said, “We will hold a meeting of our provincial general council in Balochistan on February 25 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on February 27. Additionally, two more meetings will be summoned in Karachi on March 3 and Lahore on March 5.”

He also invited the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to sit in opposition alongside JUI-F in the next government.

KP assembly speaker says ECP bound to notify winning candidates in 14 days

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1707876109.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024