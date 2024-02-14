KP assembly speaker says ECP bound to notify winning candidates in 14 days

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is bound to notify the winning candidates within the 14 days of general elections, after which the successful independents can join any party.

He said that the first session of the newly elected assembly is mandatory within 21 days of the polls. This session will be called by KP governor, he added.

Ghani further stated that the speaker of the assembly will administer oath to the new members in the first session and a new speaker and deputy speaker will be elected in the second session, while in the third session, the new speaker will administer an oath to the new chief minister.